As a 10-year volunteer at what is now two locations of the APA (Animal Protection Agency), I was so happy to see the full-page story and photos about the Elchert family’s neighborhood bake sale benefitting the APA.
Having spent several years at the Brentwood location, I now, along with others, also spend an afternoon at the Olivette location.
I want to let the Elcherts know that their contributions help more than five animals. Taking in the dog/cat, vaccinating the animal, possibly treating more medical conditions and providing enrichment activities helps the animals get adopted. This allows kennels to open up for the continual incoming of animals. So, thank you for saving more than just five animals — a lot more will benefit from your donation.
Andrea Callahan
Ballwin