The Hoener Memorial Garden at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex has a refreshing new look thanks to the combined efforts of the Webster Groves Rotary Club, Shaw Nature Reserve and one determined Webster Groves High School student.
Rising senior Francesca Westendorf was looking for a way to incorporate her love for plant biology, which she plans to study in college, into her schoolwork. Already the president of the Garden Club at school, she reached out to Kerry Arens, coordinator of the school’s Chelsea Detrick Experiential Learning Center. With Arens’ help, Westendorf signed up for a class called “Passion Pursuit,” which helps students design their own framework to learn about something they enjoy.
Westendorf’s original objective was to help the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department maintain the Alan Hoener Memorial Garden, located near the entrance of the Aquatic Center. The site honors past Webster Groves Rotary President and past District Governor Alan J. Hoener, who died in 1997 while attending an international Rotarian convention. The garden was planted in November 1998.
“The garden was only maintained once a year by the Rotary Club,” said Westendorf. “It had no border, so the grass was very intrusive. Most of the plants had either died or moved. It didn’t look like much of a garden.”
To begin the process, Westendorf sat down with Webster Groves Parks Superintendent Yvonne Steingruby, who requested a garden with three to five kinds of low-maintenance plants. Westendorf devised a plan, voting on the plant selection with her Gardening Club at Webster Groves High School.
“The left side of the garden is full sun, the right is full shade, and everything else is in between. It was difficult to pick three to five plants because of the diversity of light,” said Westendorf. “I opted for native plants. While they aren’t no-maintenance, they are low-maintenance plants because they can handle our environment.”
Westendorf’s original plan featured six Missouri plants including the Smooth Hydrangea, Dwarf Crested Iris and the Missouri Black-Eyed Susan. After some quick cost calculations, she sought funding from the Missouri Department of Conservation, which asked her to include more biodiversity.
“She came up with a really great design. She worked really hard on it, but we had some substitutions because initially there were some aggressive plants to be replaced with plants that would play nice with the others,” said Josh Ward, community conservation planner for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “We also helped improve the overall aesthetic of the garden, and tried to get as much diversity as possible to benefit a wider range of pollinators and species.”
Westendorf also received advice from Shaw Nature Reserve to help her decide on the right native plants. Several drafts later, Westendorf’s new plan included 11 different plants: Aromatic Aster, Switchgrass, Purple Coneflower, Rost Turtlehead, Sweet Coneflower, Showy Goldenrod, Eastern Redbud, Pennsylvania Sedge, Smooth Hydrangea, Round-Leaved Groundsel and Little Flower Alumroot.
With funding secured, it was time to seek labor for the project. The Gardening Club, said Westendorf, was easy to involve, as members were thrilled to participate in the club’s first major project. Westendorf presented her plans to the Webster Groves Rotary Club, and Arens, who serves as the sponsor for Webster Groves High School’s Interact Club, got those students involved as well.
On April 14, volunteers from all three groups met on the existing site of the Hoener Memorial Garden for site preparation, and again on May 8 to install the plants.
“It brought generations together,” said Westendorf. “Even though the Webster Groves Rotary and the Webster Groves High School Interact clubs are basically the youth and adult versions of the same club, they don’t get to work together that often. It was an exciting, multigenerational activity.”
While Westendorf plans to spend her final year at Webster Groves High School maintaining the garden, she hopes the Rotarians and members of school clubs continue the legacy after she goes to college.
“Something I’m looking forward to is how the plants will move around as time goes on, once they find their niches in the garden,” she said. “It’ll be exciting to see how it changes.”
Conservation and Cost-Sharing
While Westendorf received funding upfront from the Missouri Department of Conservation, according to Community Conservation Planner Ward, that process is changing.
In addition to grants for conservation projects, a new cost-share program will offer reimbursement for eligible projects. Qualifying applicants must be government agencies or non-profit organizations seeking funds to conserve public lands or benefit the environment in another way. Grant applications are available in June and are evaluated quarterly by the Community Conservation team, which includes community foresters, urban wildlife biologists and conservation educators.
“The projects will be limited to certain things — pollinators and wildlife, species control, and stormwater management using native plants,” said Ward. “We have our website, where you can find your public contact to propose a project.”
To learn more about funding opportunities, visit https://tinyurl.com/k9t3689y.