Two questions regarding the use tax. One: Assuming the Old Webster Groves Development Project is approved, is the city planning on waiving the collection of the sales tax on the building, plumbing, electrical and other products that are needed to build the townhouses, apartments and retail establishments?
This is a typical request made by a developer of a large project, but would seem out of place considering the needs outlined by the mayor in her comments addressing Prop 1 and the needs of the city.
My second question was raised by both a mailing received and the video endorsement by Ms. Scholtes. If the use tax only applies to purchases by an individual of $2,000 or more, how does this “level the playing field for local businesses?” And where are these Webster businesses that are selling computer systems, furniture and other supplies that can’t presently compete?
Michael Reilly
Webster Groves