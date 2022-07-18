A letter in the July 8-14 Mailbag refers to the Douglass Hill area as undeveloped. Owners and occupants of active businesses and institutions, such as the St. Louis Gym Centre, which are in the area, would take exception to being called undeveloped.
The fact is, the area would be more highly developed than it is if the city of Webster would get out of the way by removing the redevelopment zoning it imposed on much of the area in 1989. Who in their right mind is going to spend money improving their property when their property is zoned redevelopment and by extension, likely subject to eminent domain?
The area’s owners and occupants have had the titles to their properties encumbered by the city for a quarter of a century. A little over two years ago I bought land next to my building on Lincoln Street so I could expand my building and upgrade its appearance. Those improvements should be complete, but three months after buying the land, I was informed that the redevelopment zoning had just been expanded to include my property. Of course, under the threat of likely being forced to sell, I did not build. The land is still undeveloped. My building is still unimproved. Meanwhile, construction costs have gone up by over 50%.
The city of Webster needs to unshackle the Douglass Hill area so it can grow. Remove the redevelopment zoning with solid assurance that the redevelopment zoning chains will not be back. Then the owners and occupants of today and tomorrow will at last be free to invest in their properties and upgrade the area, increasing its attractiveness and tax base.
Ben Hilliker,
Owner of 55-57 Lincoln Street
Webster Groves