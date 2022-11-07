I’d like to propose that for every tree a homeowner or the city (of Kirkwood) cuts down, two are planted. Tree-lined streets and sidewalks were a big factor for my family when choosing a place to live. Bare subdivisions with no trees or young trees were not desired.
But it appears that more trees are being cut down than planted in Kirkwood. I see trees being cut down to make way for new construction. I see trees being cut down because they are dead or diseased or invasive species. But how can we ensure the next generation of residents can enjoy the benefits of shade, carbon absorption and the beauty trees give to our neighborhoods?
Can we be more creative with construction projects to prioritize the healthy, mature trees? For those trees being cut down due to disease or because they are a less desired species, can we replace them with a stable, high performing species?
As an old Chinese proverb proclaims: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” I’d like to see the city of Kirkwood and its residents take steps today to replace trees that are being cut down.
Katie Helbig
Kirkwood