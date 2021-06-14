As COVID-19 infection rates plummet and more and more people are vaccinated, many of us blessed with safe and reliable shelter during the pandemic are venturing out of our comfortable homes to reengage with the world. We share a strong desire to “return to normal,” whether that means leaving our virtual offices for in-person workplaces, spending time with friends and family, taking vacations or even just going to the movies.
Yet, we always have our homes to return to for rest and comfort. Others among us are not so lucky. Over 50% of renter households in the city of St. Louis and 46% in St. Louis County are cost burdened, which means they spend 30% or more of their income on rent. Many face the threat of eviction as rental costs rise. Veterans, seniors, families with children, people with disabilities and, especially working and lower-income people, make up many of these households.
Even after the pandemic is over, these community members will struggle to find and/or keep safe, affordable housing. Let us decide now to create a “new normal” where everyone has a secure place to call home.
Please call your congress people today and urge them to support and fully fund the American Jobs Plan. The bill. if properly funded, will produce or preserve more than two million affordable places to live, including more than 500,000 new and rehabilitated homes for low- and moderate-income home buyers and homeowners.
The program will also create hundreds of thousands of good paying jobs for the workers who build and maintain this housing infrastructure. Please act now to hold the door open to safe and affordable housing for everyone in our community.
Liz Sondhaus, Glendale
Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice — Affordable Housing Task Force, Co-Chair