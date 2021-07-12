I have lived in Webster Groves for almost 30 years. My kids went to school here. We shop, attend church and dine here, and enjoy the many amenities Webster has to offer — parks, rec center, library and a walkable community. My home is in A4 zoning.
I also work here as a realtor with a company owned by Webster residents. Over the years, I have seen housing options diminish, affecting buyers on both ends of the spectrum: young, first-time home buyers who can’t afford to buy here, and older, empty nesters who are ready to downsize and would like to stay in Webster, but find few options that aren’t apartment-style living. I believe giving home owners the option to have two-family homes on conforming lots is great for Webster.
To be clear, the city council did not rezone A4 housing; it was already zoned to allow two-family homes. They removed a restriction from 1956 that said 40% of the same side of the street of a block must already be two-family housing in order to construct a new two-family home, effectively prohibiting any new construction. Go to WebsterNeighbors.org for more information about this issue.
The objections to this are puzzling. The argument that small houses will be torn down and replaced with much more expensive two-families doesn’t make sense. Small houses are already being replaced by much more expensive single-family homes. This makes the objection appear less about the size and cost of the replacement home and more about the perception of the people they believe will be living in that home.
On Aug. 3, please join me in voting “No” on Prop 1, because I believe we should have housing options that work for the different stages of our lives.
Caroline Miller
Webster Groves