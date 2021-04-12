We Missourians voted for Medicaid expansion. Missouri will receive federal funding for this expansion and has the funds on hand to make up the difference.
A January 2021 study by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation states: “Today, as the country struggles to respond to and recover from the devastating fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the case for Medicaid expansion has never been stronger. We need only look at the experience of the 36 states that have already expanded Medicaid, where federal dollars from Medicaid expansion have offset state spending and fueled economic growth.”
Many people in Missouri earn approximately $8 an hour — not enough to find affordable health insurance and thus present for medical care too late.
We nurses know: Sick people can’t work. Sick people get sicker. Sick people cannot care for their families. Caring for a sick family member tears down the health of the caregiver. Sick people with mental illnesses do not have enough access to effective care in Missouri. And yes, they get sicker.
Missouri legislators have the power to improve the health of Missourians. If they prefer sick constituents, time is ticking for us to demand to know why.
Nancy Cooksey, BSN, RN
Kirkwood