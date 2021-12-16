House, Kyndra Laurene (nee Messer-Brooks), 44, of O’Fallon, Illinois, passed away Dec. 6, 2021. A graduate of St. Peter Catholic School and Nerinx Hall High School, Kyndra was blessed with a commitment to family, compassion for the needs of others, and a passion for life. Kyndra was preceded in death by her loving mother Rita Messer-Brooks and leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Brandt House; father, Kenneth Messer-Brooks (Donna Dunfee); sister, Madalyn Messer-Brooks; and many other beloved family and friends.
Memorial Mass: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne.