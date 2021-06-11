The Kirkwood Police Department and Kirkwood Parks & Recreation Department are teaming up to reach out to children in Kirkwood and Oakland.
On Fridays, beginning June 11, officers and employees will visit parks and provide a hot dog lunch, play games with children and converse with parents. The Kirkwood Library will participate each week with books on hand for children, and Kirkwood’s own The GymGuyz will help burn energy with exercise drills for the whole family.
The Hot Dog Dayz of Summer will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following parks:
• June 11: Walker Park (Turtle Park), Washington and Taylor
• June 18: Monfort Park, Briargate and Barberry
• July 16: Loewnau Park, Oakland and Sappington
• July 23: Fillmore Park, Fillmore and Clinton
• Aug. 6: Avery Park, Harrison and Avery
• Aug. 13: Meacham Memorial Park, New York and Orleans
Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather.