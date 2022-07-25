For more than 15 years, the Kirkwood Police Department and the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up every summer to serve up hot dogs and smiles to children and families.
Dubbed “Hot Dog Dayz,” the community outreach events are meant to bring people together, and help families get to know their local law enforcement officers and vice versa.
“We enjoy doing it,” said Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge, who organizes Hot Dog Dayz. “It helps the youth in the community to know that we’re the good guys and builds positive relationships with them.
“It also gives parents a chance to interact with us, and for us to actually come out to the community and have one-on-one conversations with people,” he added. “Maybe someone’s not apt to come to the station and talk, but we’re out in their neighborhoods, so now they’re going to come to us.”
This summer, there are six Hot Dog Dayz at various neighborhood parks, or “pocket parks” as Baldridge likes to call them, around Kirkwood. The most recent Hot Dog Dayz event was held at Loewnau Park in Oakland on July 15
There, parents and police officers chatted like old friends, and children played and participated in exercise drill stations set up throughout the park by The GymGuyz of Kirkwood. The activities included stations such as the ab wheel, ladder high knees, soccer juggling and push up contests. As promised by the name of the event, there was also a hot dog lunch, complete with popsicles and chips.
“We live in Kirkwood, and we love Kirkwood,” said Tricia Owens, who was at the event with her children. “We love that our police department takes care of us and keeps us safe, so we love getting to interact with them. The kids love getting to see the police officers and meet them and play with them. It’s fun for everyone.”
Other parents agreed and added that events like these are also a good way to keep children off screens all day and get them outside.
In addition to the Kirkwood Police Department and the Kirkwood Parks and Recreation Department, the Kirkwood Public Library and the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission have also joined some of the events. The Kirkwood Public Library has even given out free books to children at some of the Hot Dog Dayz.
The events are well attended, typically drawing about 150 people each time. More than 150 hot dogs were served up at this summer’s first Hot Dog Dayz event on June 10 at Walker Park.
The program continues to be a success in bringing the community together. Baldridge, who has been a police officer in Kirkwood for 18 years and the organizer of Hot Day Dayz for the past six years, says he has been “blessed to be able to do this.”
“I’ll see kids from five years ago that remember coming to the Hot Dog Dayz, and they’ll say, “Hey, Officer Baldridge, I remember you. Thanks for playing catch with me during that.’ I can sit here and tell you 100 stories of how impactful these have been and how much gratitude we get from the community for doing this.”
There’s still time to attend the following Hot Dog Dayz this summer. All events are held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 29, at Fillmore Park
• Friday, Aug. 12, at Avery Park
• Friday, Aug. 19, at Meacham Memorial Park
Ellie Marshall is a journalism student at the University of Missouri-Columbia, and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.