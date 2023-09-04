Whether you’re looking to host a bridal shower, birthday party or private meeting, look no further than The Old Orchard Gallery, 39 S. Old Orchard in Webster Groves. The gallery can accommodate groups as small as six and up to 80. The beautiful space opens out onto a private and lush courtyard.
Featuring half-day, full-day or weekly rental rates, the gallery offers a flexible and cost-effective approach to event planning. Food and beverages can be arranged onsite with several local catering options, or bring own food and beverage.
Visit theoldorchardgallery.com for more information.