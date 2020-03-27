St. Louis doctors confronting the coronavirus crisis have a singular focus on the pandemic. But Randy Jotte, M.D., of Webster Groves, also is keeping one eye of his tired peepers on the situation for the homeless.
Jotte has been a force behind a program called Hospital to Housing (H2H). It was launched in May 2019 with a two-year grant from The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Early metrics have shown encouraging results with a significant decline in the homeless participants’ emergency department visits.
Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Patrick Center are partners in the pilot program that provides apartments to homeless patients who frequently seek shelter in the hospital’s emergency room. The program’s aim is to move vulnerable individuals into stable, long-term housing along with critical social and health care services, while reducing hospital costs.
“It’s been successful in a health care area where we never thought we’d see success,” said Jotte, the H2H physician advisor and associate professor of emergency medicine at Washington University School of Medicine. “It’s one of those rare win-wins in which everyone steps forward depending on the need.
“There is no question we are in a difficult time right now,” said Jotte. “All the hospitals in St. Louis are working together on pandemic issues. So, we are pleased that St. Patrick Center is keeping the program operating and doing what it does best — helping to maintain the dignity of people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.”
St. Patrick Center is located at 800 N. Tucker Blvd. in St. Louis. The center has focused its services in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, providing assistance to 3,500 individuals and families annually.
“I am so grateful that St. Patrick’s is involved with this, especially at this time,” said Jotte. “We are fortunate in St. Louis because we have had some time to prepare for what is coming with the spread of coronavirus. We are in the middle of the country and we don’t have the international travel that some other big cities have.”
As an ER doctor on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, Jotte said he is in an email group of physicians who are discussing the spread, potential mutations and the different effects of coronavirus.
He has been isolating himself and staying away from his family at a location in Jefferson County for the few hours when he is not at work.
“I am a high-risk individual in my work,” said Jotte. “I really only interact with other people in health care right now, but we will get through this, and this pilot program for the homeless will continue. It has so much potential for the St. Louis. area.”
Challenging Cases
To be considered for this St. Louis homeless program, participants must lack a permanent nighttime address, be frequent emergency room users and have a substance use problem and/or mental illness. The combination of these conditions means that they suffer from a complex set of social and medical issues that can often lead to difficult personalities and behavioral problems.
“These are people who everybody just gave up on. Their cases are so challenging. It takes a lot of organization and resources,” Jotte said. “They are very socially isolated. Most are single and when asked to list emergency contacts, they either list nobody or their case manager.
“You have people who come to the ER because they need safe shelter, they need food,” he said. “And then you have a subset who need socialization. They don’t have anyone else and they are so thirsty for human contact.”
Ironically, that lack of socialization may be an asset in the current situation. The participants need to stay in their rooms and avoid personal contact in a time of pandemic.
The first phase of the program was set up to handle about 20 patients, with 10 enrolling in May 2019 and another 10 in September. Patients primarily range in age from 50 to 64, and most are men with both cognitive impairments and substance abuse issues.
They averaged almost 50 emergency room visits per year at Barnes-Jewish Hospital before enrolling in the program. The ER visits were cut by more than half after receiving permanent housing. Inpatient days dropped 65 percent and readmissions to the hospital fell 60 percent.
“Once placed, the patients have been closely case managed so that their outpatient needs are being addressed in a timelier manner than if they went to the ER,” said Diane Howard, MSW, LCSW, who supervises the emergency room social workers.
In the current pandemic, there is an obvious need to keep emergency room visits not associated with the pandemic to a minimum.
Crossing the River
Whether it’s setting up a program to address the homeless or dealing with the current coronavirus crisis, Jotte said he keeps an old Chinese proverb in mind: “Cross the river by feeling the stones at your feet.”
Jotte is a familiar face in Webster Groves. He has served on the Webster Groves city council and ran an unsuccessful primary race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House for the 2nd District in 2012. Jotte was defeated by the current U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
The St. Patrick Center has a long history of providing help to the homeless. It has a network of more than 200 landlords and has been able to find apartments for the H2H participants in a matter of days. It is meeting a critical need.
The St. Louis H2H program is based on a successful model started by the University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center in 2016. At the end of the first year, 90 percent of the Chicago participants remained in stable housing and had improved health outcomes.