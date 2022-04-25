For a true equestrian adventure, trot over to Black, Missouri, and enjoy a western experience with southern hospitality at Brushy Creek Lodge.
Founded in 1997, Brushy Creek has grown to become one of the best equine campgrounds in the country. Located in the Eastern Ozarks, in the heart of the Mark Twain National Forest, Brushy Creek is your portal to rustic lodging, swimming and cross-country trail riding.
Cap off a day of exploring on horseback at the Trail’s End Restaurant, second to none when it comes to serving up grub for hungry riders. Finish a relaxing evening with a stay in a rustic, well-furnished cabin tucked back in the trees. For those who prefer camping, Brushy Creek offers an equestrian campground designed to handle tents, pop-ups, horse trailers and RVs, complete with shower facilities, stables, free WiFi and 150 miles of trails.
Upcoming events include the fourth annual St. Jude Benefit and Ride, the Mark Twain Forest/Ozark Trail clean-up ride and festivities for Memorial Day weekend.
Do a little bit of everything, or relax and do nothing at all at Brushy Creek. Visit www.brushycreeklodge.com for more information or to plan your stay.