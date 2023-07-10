My husband and I walked with the “You Are Loved” group in the Webster Groves Fourth of July parade to spread love and inclusivity for the LGBTQIA community. It was wonderful to see many people watching the parade who showed support for our group.
At the same time, I was horrified by some of what I witnessed while walking in the parade. I was passing out candy, smiling and waving. Then I heard a man call out to me that I was a “groomer.” I thought I misunderstood what he said and I asked him to repeat himself. He again said, “You are a groomer.” I was taken aback by his words, which he said right in front of his young kids. One display like this is too many, but sadly, I witnessed many more along the parade route.
As a white heterosexual woman, I am so privileged. My feelings are not hurt by what was said to me, but my heart aches. It aches for the queer community. It hurts to see them hurting, and to know that this kind of hate exists. But it does. It is a regular occurrence for queer and transgender people to be ridiculed, mocked and physically harmed. Why? Because they don’t conform. This is wrong and yet, it continues. We have to do better.
Our own brothers and sisters are under attack and I can no longer extend grace to those who are ignorant and full of hate as I watch the devastating impact this has on innocent people. It was clear to me today that love is in the hearts of the majority, but we cannot let our guard down. Keep loving, treat people with kindness, model love for your kids, be inclusive, educate yourself so you can educate others, and vote.
Stephanie Wagstaff
Kirkwood