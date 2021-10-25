Kirkwood’s Prop 1 sales tax increase on the ballot Nov. 2 is advertised as a 1 cent increase, it looks pretty minimal. Well, to put it in context, when we remove the state sales tax and the county sales tax we are left with Kirkwood’s rate approximately 1.5%. The total combined sales tax rate combined is .09238, approximately 9.25% rate. Adding 1 cent or the reality is they want to raise the combined rate approximately 10% but the Kirkwood rate is being raised by approximately 66%.
I believe this tax increase lasts for 40 years. I am somewhat taken aback by the way the increase is worded on the advertising of the proposition and feel a 66% increase in a tax is out of line. Kirkwood’s revenue would go up 66%.
My hope is that everyone understands the amount of the increase in the sales tax rate and votes as they see fit.
One cent doesn’t sound like much, 10% sounds like more, 66% seems like a lot.
Jim Baygents
Kirkwood