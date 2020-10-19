As a long time past member of the Economic Development Commission of Webster Groves, I read the Oct. 2 article with great interest. This is an exciting and unique opportunity to expand the image and financial tax base of this community. That expanded tax base and the synergy of new business make for a much needed shot in the arm that is likely to boost the entire community, including the schools, for years to come. But with any significant change, there come objections.
The first objection mentioned in the article is that the development is “too dense” for a one-block area. Although the development from north to south is one block, the length from east to west is about three city blocks in length. I suggest that everyone look at the total acreage and the map showing how the buildings will be spread out.
The next objection mentioned was from Red LaMore, a long-time, high-quality service provider for the community. But his “objection” was the history of long-term uncertainty over what will happen in this area. I would suggest that once the development moves forward, that uncertainty will vanish and Mr. LaMore will hopefully have the opportunity to move nearby to continue his work for decades to come.
My concern from past public debates over developments like this is that a small minority of the residents nearby raise a loud voice causing plans like this to be scrapped in spite of the good it will provide to the larger community. Does anyone remember the debacle over the intersection of northeast Elm Avenue and Lockwood? It laid dormant for almost 10 years only to finally become almost exactly what was in the first proposal from a different developer.
Adjustments to this proposal can and no doubt will be made as negotiations continue. And I am encouraged and excited for what could be. My hope is that this development moves forward in the best interest of the larger community, not at the mercy of a vocal few.
Mark Cereghino
Webster Groves