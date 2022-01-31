Attorney General Eric Schmitt,
Thank you for further confirming that you most certainly do not represent the public interest of many. Just as public schools are trying to remain open despite ongoing staffing shortages in buildings, after-school programs and bus drivers, to sue them for following CDC guidelines and the advice of public health officials is shameful. Taking public funds to sue a public entity?
As a psychologist, I can assure you that the “psychological and social harms” are not related to “forced masking,” but instead the prolonged, unending pandemic, which has resulted in hospitalizations and death, and unpredictability in education, parental jobs and family finances for going on two years. This pandemic is further prolonged by individuals who do not follow science. I certainly hope this move helps end your run for senate.
Suzanne Pierson
Glendale