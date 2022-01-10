I’m really concerned about the proposed development of two-plus acres abutting the Historic Sugar Creek Ranch neighborhood. A commercial developer is petitioning for an easement through the existing lot at 141 Horseshoe (in Sugar Creek Ranch) to the undeveloped lot behind it to build a house above Adams.
The house at 141 Horseshoe sits at the point of the V-shaped lot. How wide is the easement? Is it wide enough to accommodate construction vehicles? Wide enough for trash trucks? What about fire engines? Is it a driveway or a road?
It certainly feels like development is trying to come in through the back door and take advantage of the already aging infrastructure of Sugar Creek Ranch. What’s the impact on access to electric, to water and sewer, to trash pickup and fire protection? If the easement is large enough to accommodate all this new traffic, what does that do to a now quiet corner of our subdivision? The new property to be developed is 1334 W. Adams. Can’t the owner access the property from Adams?
I found this on page 19 of the EnVision Kirkwood 2035 Comprehensive Plan under the heading Protection of neighborhood character ...
“Demolition and new construction have given rise to concerns about the character and consistency of the design and massing of structures in relation to the adjacent structures and how these new structures impact the streetscape and neighborhood in which they are built.”
When this petition for an easement comes before the city council, I hope they will uphold the spirit and recommendations of EnVision Kirkwood 2035.
Nicholas Kryah
Kirkwood