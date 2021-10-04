I refer to the two recent Mailbag letters regarding the U.S. military response to the 9/11 attacks.
When 9/11 happened, my immediate reaction was: “If the authorities had been careful about who they let into the country, 9/11 would not have happened.” In short, there was total failure on the part of our authorities to keep us safe.
Then, when the Taliban failed to hand over Bin Laden, the U.S. launched a massive attack on Afghanistan. Over the next 20 years, thousands of innocent Afghans suffered untold death, maiming and destruction. That’s the heart of the matter and that is truly shameful for any country, let alone a Christian country.
Bin Laden escaped unscathed into Pakistan and some of the Taliban leaders who could have handed him over are back in power. To repeat, it’s mainly the innocent who paid the price for a series of failures by U.S. authorities.
Here’s hoping today’s authorities have learned the lesson of 9/11 and are extra vigilant about who they allow into the country. Furthermore, let’s hope they think long and hard before they gt involved in another war.
Joy Renisch
Sappington