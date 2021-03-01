President Biden’s executive order on preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation reads: “Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love.”
That is the reality and the nation that all of our children, family members, friends and citizens deserve — to live as their fullest selves and “to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love.”
This order enforces existing federal statutes already in place prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in employment, education, housing, health care and credit, and as clarified through the Supreme Court’s recent Bostock ruling to include gender identity and sexual orientation.
A stronger and more thriving community is built by sowing and nurturing seeds of hope, love and respect for all of our members, rather than instilling and stoking fear.
Allison Williams
Webster Groves