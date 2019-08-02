I read Don Corrigan’s July 19 story concerning property assessments for St. Louis County with great interest.
My wife and I have lived in Creve Coeur for 22 years and until Jake Zimmermann was elected assessor, property reassessments were of no great concern. Four years ago we got a notice that our home was being reassessed at over $144,000 from the previous assessment.
We went through the entire appeals process. We did eventually “win” our appeal as we settled for an increase in assessment of around $60,000 from the previous assessment.
My advice to anyone going through this process is to do your homework. Have an appraisal done by a Missouri state certified appraiser and be a bulldog in fighting them. The one question I repeatedly asked was: “what methodology was used to determine the dollar figure they came up with for the new value?” I believe this caught the attention of the Hearing Office as the staff called my wife shortly thereafter and offered the lower figure.
Mr. Ron Levy’s description of how Californian’s pay their property taxes is very interesting. This system could virtually eliminate the need for an assessor – paying property taxes based on the purchase price of the property. Can it get any fairer than that?
I truly hope Missouri’s lawmakers are paying attention and fix a system that is based on fabricated numbers.
Creve Coeur