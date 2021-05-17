Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas on May 11 presented awards to police officers and a civilian for their actions during a violent criminal incident that occurred on April 19.
A Meritorious Service Award went to Sgt. Tomey Foltz and Sgt. Allen Lawson. The Chief’s Commendation Award went to police officers Zachery King, Brian Koenig, Jason Loescher and Det. Ryan Thieret. Certificates of Recognition went to civilians Andrew Schwartz and Eric Bayers.
Chief Vargas said all of the officers played a vital role in locating and taking a violent criminal into custody, conducting an “extraordinary investigation,” and documenting all of the facts and evidence.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued charges of assault, armed criminal action and attempted robbery against Shrewsbury resident Blake Robert Parker, 18. Parker is accused of using a knife to assault a customer after demanding money on the parking lot at the PhilMart store at 7250 Lansdowne Ave.
Police said Parker was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit in the 7300 block of Weil Avenue. The weapon was located after a search of the area.
Sunday Concerts In The Park
The Shrewsbury Board of Aldermen on May 11 gave the nod to Final Touch Event Company to hold Sunday evening concerts in Brinkop Park on May 23, June 6 and July 18. The park is located on 3.4 acres west of the intersection at Nottingham and Laurella avenues. The concerts will mainly draw foot traffic, as there is very little parking available at Brinkop Park.