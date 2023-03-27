The Webster Groves Police Department has lost one police officer in the line of duty in its more than 125 year history. Now, 100 years later, Patrolman Jacob F. Busch’s badge has been returned from his family to the police department to keep, honor and care for in perpetuity.
Busch’s service and sacrifice was recognized during the Webster Groves City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
Busch and his story have long been known and remembered by the Webster Groves Police Department. Just after midnight on March 11, 1923, Busch and his partner, Patrick Whelan, responded to a call from resident A.M. Mott of the 700 block of Tuxedo Boulevard regarding a suspicious man in the area. The officers suspected this might be the person who had been burglarizing homes in Webster Groves for six months.
When Busch and Whelan arrived on Tuxedo Boulevard near Summit Avenue, resident Mott and the two officers searched for the suspect around nearby homes. Hearing a noise, Busch and Mott, who was unarmed, went toward the back of a home.
As they rounded the back corner of the house, Busch saw a man attempting to pry open a window. Before Busch spoke or could draw his weapon, the man suddenly opened fire. Although the bullet struck his chin, Busch returned fire, emptying his revolver and wounding the prowler. During the exchange of gunshots, Busch took a bullet to the heart and died at the scene.
His partner Whelan immediately arrived, and also shot the wounded suspect who was trying to flee. The unidentified suspect died shortly thereafter, about 50 yards away.
When Busch was killed, residents were stunned and bereft. Neighbors immediately went to city hall, demanding money be raised and a fund set up for his wife and their six children.
The administration agreed, pledged city funds and a resident committee was created, with a goal of raising $15,000 for the family. The community raised $4,000 in one day, with Rose receiving around $8,000 over time.
The Busch Legacy
Busch was born in Webster Groves in 1878. His father, Jacob John Busch, had arrived from Germany as a boy in 1852. The young immigrant worked hauling firewood to St. Louis for Ulysses S. Grant. At age 21, he enlisted in the Union Army and fought in several battles. He was then sent to Chicago where he stood guard over President Abraham Lincoln’s body while it lay in state and accompanied the cortege to Springfield, Illinois.
Jacob John Busch returned home and settled in what is now south Webster Groves, where he lived for 75 years. Busch Terrace is named after his family.
In 1912, his son, Jacob F. Busch, with help from his carpenter brother, George, built a house for himself and his wife, Rose, on Hammel Avenue in Webster Groves, where the home still stands. The couple had six children, with the first three being born in the home on Hammel Avenue with help from a midwife.
Jacob F. Busch was an affable, but serious and dedicated police officer. The residents of Webster spoke highly of him. In his 11 years as a patrolman, he most frequently walked his beat, and personally knew many of the residents and business owners in town. He drove a patrol car toward the end of his career, but police logs show he might have been best on foot, as he twice damaged the car in minor incidents.
Busch left to grieve his wife Rose Busch (neé Kamerick), and children Harold, Walter, Virginia, Charles, Martha and Dorothy.
After Busch was killed, his two eldest sons, Harold, 16, and Walter, 15, left school to find work to help support the family. They later both became firefighters for the city of Webster Groves.
Walter Busch’s career with the fire department was brief, but Harold Busch stayed on, eventually becoming the fire chief of Webster Groves. Harold Busch served as the chief until illness caused his early death in the late 1960s.
Widow Rose Busch took a job as a cook at Bristol Elementary, walking to work, as she never drove a car. She took her baby, Dorothy, and toddler, Martha to Bristol, where she and the other women cooks watched the children as they worked in the kitchen. Rose Busch worked as a cook at Bristol until her death in the 1940s.
Rhonda Carsten is a longtime Webster Groves resident. She was raised by Jacob F. Busch’s daughter, Martha (Busch) Armstrong, and her husband, Roger.