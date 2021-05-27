Memorial Day honors our military veterans who gave the last full measure of devotion fighting for our freedom.
From our War of Independence to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, brave men and women have answered and continue to answer the call to serve. For as Plato so unfortunately noted: “Only the dead have seen the end of war.” Memorial Day grew out of Decoration Day, which called on people to remember the 620,000 Civil War soldiers who died — more than all who died in World War I and II.
Possibly, the first Decoration Day was celebrated in 1866 by former slaves, ministers and the famed all-volunteer 54th Massachusetts Regiment at the Washington Race Course and Jockey Club in Charleston, South Carolina. They honored the 260 Union soldiers who died there during their imprisonment.
Also in 1866, Decoration Day officially began in Waterloo, New York, as they closed businesses, decorated graves with flowers and flags, and hosted the community event annually. In 1868, General John A. Logan organized all the individual Decoration Day remembrances into a national day to be held on May 30, because that was a day when no Civil War battles were fought.
In 1971, Congress renamed Decoration Day to Memorial Day, changed the date to the last Monday in the month of May and declared it a federal holiday. America would not be America if it were full of Thomas Paine’s “summer warriors and sunshine patriots” because “It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to demonstrate. It is the soldier, who salutes the flag, who serves beneath the flag and whose coffin is draped by the flag, who allows the protester to burn the flag,” said Jeremiah A. Denton.
All I can say is “thank you” and pray that God continues to bless America with courageous men and women willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice so “a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal … that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Daniel B. Bruzzini
Webster Groves