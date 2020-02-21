It almost got by me. I almost did not remember: Feb. 7, 2008.
A highlight for me at the Kirkwood Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala this Feb. 7 was to be able to congratulate Brandon Miller and Tim Marting at the Miller Group Table. The Miller Group of Des Peres won the Business of the Year Award at the chamber’s annual event.
Brandon gave a very nice acceptance speech, recalling his late father and his commitment to the business. Brandon and Tim were friends with my son at Lindbergh High School and beyond, so it was fun for me to catch up with them, to see how they have grown up, and to shake hands with truly nice guys.
On the way back to my table after visiting with them, everything froze. I stopped in my tracks. It took a moment for me to realize everyone assembled was engaged in a long interval of silence to honor those killed and wounded in the mass shooting at Kirkwood City Hall on a terrible evening in 2008.
Earlier in the day at work, I was given a long screed that clogged up our fax machine. It was from The League of Power and had a headline declaring that “Liberal Politicians Are After Your Guns.” It added that confiscation teams will soon take all your guns, using “Any False Flag Or Staged Shooting As A Convenient Excuse.”
This kind of paranoid nonsense fills our email in-boxes everyday, but it’s especially disturbing to realize you have received a fax like this on an anniversary day when shots rang out in Kirkwood.
Staged shooting?
Ask the relatives of those lost: Was their shooting staged? Ask those at the candle light vigils at City Hall: Was it all staged? Ask those sending remembrance objects to the National Gun Violence Memorial Exhibit opening next month in Washington: The shooting that tore their hearts out – was it staged?
America is now filled to the brim with conspiracy theories. The cries of hoax don’t just come out from under rocks. They originate from the highest places and are spread throughout our land by the latest electronic technology.
At last, good people, hurting people, are saying enough! Witness the parents of the 20 first graders shot to death in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut in 2012. These parents have endured harassment and death threats in the midst of their grief.
And why? Because the hate-monger of cyberspace, Alex Jones, tells his followers that Sandy Hook families staged the deaths of their children – it was all a hoax perpetrated by gun-grabbers.
Now the parents are winning in court with defamation lawsuits. Let’s hope our new justice department doesn’t undo what little justice these parents are receiving – as Jones contends he was only engaging in “rhetorical hyperbole.”
Nine-million people still visit the Jones “InfoWars” site every month. In God’s name, who are these people?