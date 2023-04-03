Teachers and our public education system across the country are under attack, and it is imperative that we have individuals on our school board who have a full understanding of the system, the challenges, the district’s successes and the areas that need improvement. Through conversation with Grace Lee, we learned about her past as a Webster administrator, her time as a teacher and that she is also a Webster Groves parent with a child in the district.
She has an incredible amount of experience, knowledge and perspective that she can bring to the school board, and she isn’t afraid of tough conversations. Not only will she do what’s best for our students, but she has the knowledge to also ensure Webster is a great place for staff and teachers as well — a balance and mindset that is definitely needed in our world right now.
We are honored to vote for Grace Lee on April 4, and we hope that many other devoted Webster families will do the same.
Abbi Enlund
Webster Groves