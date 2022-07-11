Kirkwood Farmers’ Market favorite Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats will soon open a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Kirkwood.
The business is taking over the space formerly occupied by Club Taco at the intersection of Kirkwood Road and East Jefferson Avenue.
Couple Mike and Meredith Shadwick started the business during the pandemic and have quickly developed a name for themselves through their unique offerings, including biscuit “sammies” and fun biscuit flavors like Oreo, and cherries and cream.
“We’re a husband and wife baking duo. Mike’s got the baking skills, and I’ve got the creativity and inspiration,” Meredith Shadwick said. “Together we’ve had the best time trying new recipes, flavors and techniques to bring you the best b’s and g’s west of the Mississippi.”
The name “Honey Bee’s” has three origins — the Shadwicks top their biscuits with honey, the couple met on Bumble, and they believe “you should always bee yourself, bee who you’re meant to be and always do the things that make you happy.”
Honey Bee’s Biscuits + Good Eats is scheduled to open this July. In the meantime, catch the vendors at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.honeybeesbg.com.