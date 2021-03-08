Homeowners who want an extra set of eyes and ears while they’re away can get exactly that through a home watch service.
Popular among snowbirds — homeowners who live in colder parts of the country, but typically migrate to warmer locales during the winter months — the home watch industry is growing.
Once a fledging organization just 10 years ago, the National Home Watch Association now has hundreds of members across the United States. There are also a handful of home watch businesses based in the St. Louis area.
So what exactly is a home watch service? Defined as a “visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues,” a home watch service helps homeowners monitor the condition of their unoccupied homes. Realtors, investors and owners of vacation rental homes also utilize home watch services for their vacant and rental properties. Even those vacationing somewhere for a week or two are now turning to home watch services while they’re gone.
“We are your eyes and ears while you are away, providing peace of mind that when you return, you’ll find your home in the same condition as you left it,” said Joy Lapicki, owner and president of STL Home Watch Services, which was the first of its kind in St. Louis to be accredited by the National Home Watch Association after the company’s founding in 2019.
Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing their property is being watched by professionals who are looking for — and taking care of — anything that may need to be addressed during their absence. If a problem arises, home watch service professionals notify the homeowner immediately, then bring in reliable service providers to remedy the situation.
“Being notified of any concerns is extremely beneficial for the property owner,” said Lapicki, who is also a realtor. “If not handled in a timely manner, a concern can quickly turn into a substantial repair cost.”
Although home watch service professionals are in close communication with homeowners, they handle everything so they can continue living or vacationing at their other property without stressing about their unoccupied home.
“When you’re away from your home, the last thing you want to do is worry about repairs or upkeep,” Lapicki said. “We can tailor our inspection, maintenance and repair services to fit any homeowner’s needs.”
A client who utilized STL Home Watch Services last year when his family was away from their home for several months can vouch for that.
“We didn’t have much notice before our departure, but we were able to quickly set up an agreement for what we wanted them to do with a frequency that worked for us,” he said. “They did exactly what they said they’d do. They called or texted when they were at our house if they had questions or concerns, handled some unforwarded mail for us, and produced really comprehensive reports each time they visited so that we could see if anything needed extra attention. It was really nice to know they were at the ready if there was some kind of an emergency or something we needed done.”
Lapicki added that home watch services can be particularly useful to homeowners with unoccupied properties in the St. Louis area given the region’s often unpredictable and sometimes extreme weather.
“We’ll make sure you are aware of any storm damage should it occur and handle the situation as needed,” she said.
Lapicki said that was especially true during the recent stretch of frigid temperatures, snow and ice the St. Louis area saw a few weeks ago — think furnace issues, burst pipes and other cold-weather pitfalls.
“Our clients were super grateful to have someone checking on their house in this really cold weather,” she said. “We were in touch with everyone and we went out to all of the properties to make sure everything was as safe as possible before the cold weather hit.”
Lapicki said home watch services not only help prevent problems from occurring, but also keep small ones from getting worse or more expensive. For example, prior to the cold snap, STL Home Watch Services installed monitors on homeowners’ furnaces, and was able to mitigate a situation when ice was forming on the pipes of a home. She said that’s a perfect example of a problem that could have been much worse had the home went unattended.
That also applies to condos, as problems in an upstairs unit can create major damage to a unit below. Common pipes in common walls are also notorious for causing problems to multiple units.
“With condos that have had leaks from above, we can contact the owners immediately and have it taken care of right away to prevent a more expensive repair had it gone unnoticed,” Lapicki said.
Home watch services can also help deter crime at unoccupied properties, which can be vulnerable to squatters, vandalism and break-ins. STL Home Watch Services also provides “homecoming” services such as light house cleaning, restocking the refrigerator or anything that relieves the stress of returning after a long time away.
For as much as a home watch service is, there are some things it is not. It is not home security or house sitting. Home watch businesses also do not collect rent or assist with the leasing process. But for just about everything else while homeowners are away, there’s a home watch service that can handle that.