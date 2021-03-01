Shrewsbury police are seeking help in identifying a suspect who vandalized a home in the 7800 block of Kenrick Manor Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 17, around 3:45 a.m. This is the second time in a month that paint was thrown at the home.
In the first incident, reported on Jan. 18, red paint was thrown on the victim’s front porch. The victim and other community members believe the crime to be motivated by the “Black Lives Matter” sign in the victim’s yard.
Surveillance footage of the second incident shows the suspect approaching the home on foot from the west, walking into the victim’s yard and then tossing two jars of paint at the front brick facade of the home. The suspect then left, walking east toward Somerworth Lane.
Shrewsbury police are asking residents in the Kenrick Manor, Kenrick Parke and Triwoods areas to review surveillance footage they might have from Feb. 17, between 3 and 4:15 a.m. Call 314-647-5656, ext. 131, with any information.