Turning a dream of assisting families struggling through housing transitions into a charitable reality came true for Elizabeth “Betsy” Reznicek in 2015. As founder and executive director of the area nonprofit Home Sweet Home, she and the group’s donors and volunteers now provide home furnishings for roughly 20 to 25 families each week.
Reznicek said she realized there was no single St. Louis area agency to help underserved families with home furnishings, nor were there storage spots for such items or established transporting plans. So, she decided to open a furniture bank for gently used or new items, borrow a warehouse on Locust Street and rent a truck.
The concept was well received, and the nonprofit now operates out of a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Brentwood.
“Home Sweet Home now serves more than 900 families a year,” Reznicek said, adding that the organization recently hit a record of serving 31 families in one week. “We run four trucks daily with 15 staff and 100 volunteers, and we’ve rehomed over 114,000 individual household items to families in need over the past six years.
“Half of our clients are starting over, completely from scratch, in a brand-new place because they’re moving out of a residential location or they’ve been completely homeless,” she continued. “But the other half live in poverty and don’t make enough to make ends meet to afford food, medicine, clothes and furniture.”
Home Sweet Home works through 50 partnering agencies to service clients, 48% of whom have children, 28% are veterans and 81% are people of color. Reznicek said the nonprofit recently began partnering with the Floy L. & Paul F. Cornelsen Charitable Foundation to serve families referred from the Ferguson-Florissant School District, as well as local immigrants from Afghanistan.
“In addition, we’re pleased to also furnish hope,” she said.
Many Home Sweet Home Volunteers Are Very Local
Home Sweet Home has found its way into the heart of Webster Groves resident and volunteer Linda Gray.
“This organization has become so near and dear to me,” she said. “Knowing a child has been sleeping on the floor and will now have a bed just fills my heart.”
Many of her fellow Home Sweet Home volunteers have become great friends.
“They’re part of the reason I return to the warehouse weekly,” Gray said. “I love assisting clients with shopping while they choose each item to make their house or apartment a home. Clients are so appreciative and amazed by the warehouse filled with donated, and many times, new items.”
She was introduced to the nonprofit by her sister-in-law and Kirkwood resident Diana Gray, who started volunteering at Home Sweet Home just six months after the nonprofit was launched.
“I could talk for days about this group, I love it so much. Being able to help clients pick out home goods that are meaningful to them is wonderful,” Diana Gray said, adding that clean, quality beds, bed frames and mattresses are the most needed donations.
As co-owner of Grapevine Wines and Spirits, Diana Gray said local residents are welcome to drop off Home Sweet Home donations to her shop located at 309 S. Kirkwood Road.
Another Kirkwood resident and Home Sweet Home volunteer is Chris Raeker, who said one of her most treasured moments is when she invites a visitor to sit down on a sofa or chair they’re considering, and with a sigh, or sometimes through tears, they explain this is the first time in a long time that they’ve been able to do so.
“When I take a family ‘shopping’ for furniture and other household items (in the warehouse), there’s nothing more rewarding than sharing in their joy,” said Raeker, who has been volunteering for Home Sweet Home for the past four years.
She also relishes the feeling of community imparted by Home Sweet Home staffers and volunteers.
“I find it to be the most positive, mission-focused culture in which I’ve been privileged to serve,” Raeker said.
Webster Groves resident and Home Sweet Home volunteer Sue Scott said she’s impressed by the organization’s purpose, the way objectives are fulfilled and how clients are treated.
“As a volunteer shopper (with clients), it makes my day when we can help them find those special things that will make their house a home,” Scott said. “For one man, it was a couch that reminded him of his grandmother; for a mom, it was cake pans from our kitchen section so she could make a birthday cake for her daughter. And I’ve had more than one shopper excited simply to have a bed and pillow of their own.”
Scott said another aspect that’s great about the organization is that it’s easy for anyone to help.
“Everyone has something in their house they’re not using that a client will really appreciate,” she said. “I love to bring in a donation and see it go to a good home that same day.”
Betsy Wacker, also of Webster Groves, said she most enjoys Home Sweet Home opportunities to help those who have almost nothing to establish a home for themselves and their family.
“I can’t imagine what it would be like to have a roof over my head, but no bed to sleep in, no chair to sit on, no pot to cook with, or no bowl or spoon to eat with,” Wacker said, adding that she’s so glad Home Sweet Home can provide those to its clients.
Glendale resident Maria Kukla said this is her second year of volunteering for Home Sweet Home. She learned about the nonprofit when she moved from Kirkwood to Glendale, donating furnishings and other household items that she no longer needed.
“Once we settled into our new home, I wanted to help provide that sense of feeling settled to those in our community who were at a disadvantage of getting basic necessities met,” Kukla said. “I appreciated that Home Sweet Home provides the families an opportunity to actually make choices for their own apartments and homes. This is a form of dignity that’s so important.”
She said with each piece of furniture, bedding, kitchen utensil and appliance chosen, clients begin to relax and enjoy the process.
“The joy and gratitude of the people making their choices is extremely heartwarming,” she said.
Kukla also enjoys volunteering with like-minded residents.
“Working alongside wonderful staff and volunteers provides me with a sense of purpose in my community as I fill my post-retirement time,” she said.
Webster Groves resident and volunteer Irene Thalen said Home Sweet Home is truly a warehouse of “optimism.”
“Within one hour’s time you go from being strangers to people who know and care for each other,” she said. “I can’t tell you the number of times, even with COVID-19, that on saying goodbye at the door, I get a hug in gratitude.”
Thalen said people often arrive a little nervous and start the shopping process looking uneasy, but that soon dissipates.
“Within 10 minutes, we’re laughing and bouncing on a couch to see if it’s really as comfortable as it looks. Suddenly they get it — they get to pick out things they like that make them happy. It’s so rewarding,” she added.
Thalen said the hardest part about volunteering for Home Sweet Home is having to part ways with people after spending an hour with them learning their tastes and cooking skills, for example.
“Out they walk from Home Sweet Home to start their new beginning, and I’m waving goodbye, knowing I’ll never see them again,” Thalen said. “But then it starts all over again, and there’s the delight of shopping with a new family, or a single person, or whomever, and I’m always reminded what an honor it is to do this.”
Kirkwood resident Barbara Shadburn, who has been a volunteer for five years and now serves as the nonprofit’s volunteer coordinator, said Home Sweet Home’s volunteers make everything possible.
“Home Sweet Home could not operate without volunteers,” she said. “We have the greatest volunteers. They’re friendly, willing to learn and hard workers, but mostly are passionate about our mission.”
Shadburn said volunteers unpack donations, ensure donations work properly, that they’re clean and are exactly what Home Sweet Home clients need.
“No chipped plates or scratched pots and pans are good enough to offer our clients. The items chosen are carefully packed for delivery so nothing is broken when delivered to our clients,” she said, adding they also scour the shelves to help clients find the items they need.
Kirkwood resident Cary Tuckey said being able to personally interact with Home Sweet Home clients is a bonus of being a volunteer.
“Oftentimes, we give goods and monetary donations to organizations, but we never know exactly who is being helped,” Tuckey said. “The gratitude that our Home Sweet Home clients express often brings tears to my eyes. “There’s nothing better than, at the end of a shopping experience, having a client say they’ve never been treated so kindly and with so much respect. That is just as — if not more — important than the household items they’re receiving.”
Home Sweet Home takes donations Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at its loading dock at 290 Hanley Industrial Court in Brentwood.
Items for bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, as well as vacuums, brooms and laundry baskets/hampers are accepted. Mattresses in good condition are the most needed item. The nonprofit cannot accept items that are broken, scratched, torn, stained, discolored, covered with pet hair or that have missing parts.
Donors in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis City can also request Home Sweet Home pickup services by calling (314) 448-9838 or by filling out an online form at homesweethomestl.org.