I have lived in Glendale for many years, in part because we are fortunate to have a safe environment, most of the time. So on Wednesday, May 25, it was shocking to not be able to pull into my street, or the next street, because of a strong police presence. None of the officers would tell me what the issue was, and there still hasn’t been a coherent explanation.
Something happened in a rental property on Brownell. A 17-year-old male ran away with a gun, and was seen running on nearby streets. Kirkwood police apparently tracked him down and said he was hiding in the bushes on Glenway. Then the story falls apart. The police left and the next day the father brought the suspect to the Kirkwood Police Department. So it seems as if the day after an 18-year-old killed 21 people in Texas, we were left to our own devices, and little information, with an armed juvenile on the loose.
I imagine there are a few details missing, but that’s what happens when police won’t talk to the residents. It’s hard to be a partner in crime prevention when you don’t know what’s going on. We all want to keep Glendale’s reputation as a safe city intact, but refusing to alert residents to dangerous situations is not the way to do that.
Terry Edelmann
Glendale