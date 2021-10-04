The Kirkwood Police Department has confirmed that a house explosion on Sept. 19 was due to a resident attempting to extract THC from marijuana.
The home in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive was damaged, primarily in the kitchen area, due to an explosion during the extraction process using butane gas. Windows were blown out on all sides of the home. No arrests have been made.
The resident inside the home, a man in his 30s, was uninjured in the explosion. He is currently living elsewhere until the house can be confirmed livable by an engineer.
The Kirkwood Fire Department responded to the explosion the morning of Sept. 19, according to Chief Jim Silvernail. During the investigation, firefighters were alerted to “some kind of product that was harmful.” The firefighters then left the residence and called the St. Louis Hazmat Team and St. Louis County Bomb and Arson squad.
Kirkwood police officers later removed several pots of marijuana from the home.
“No arrests were made, but when the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for consideration,” said Kirkwood Police Officer Gary Baldridge.
Silvernail confirmed that the explosion is the first of its kind in the Kirkwood area, and that he did not know what the resident planned to do with the extracted THC.
The product, known as hash oil or honey oil, can be used in vape pens or consumed in edible products. While medical marijuana is legal in Missouri, home extraction of THC is not.