Homebound residents can access COVID-19 vaccinations thanks to a partnership between the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and local fire/EMT departments.
Fire departments from Kirkwood, Webster Groves and Crestwood are already administering vaccines to homebound residents in the area. The Kirkwood Fire Department has delivered the vaccine to 14 private residences, and administered 154 vaccines at long-term care facilities. The Webster Groves Fire Department has administered 16 vaccines, and Crestwood has delivered 17.
To set up a home appointment, call the department of public health at 314-615-2660 or email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.