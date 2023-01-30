Making movies with his cousins in his Kirkwood backyard has led Nick D. Johnson to Hollywood, where his youthful enthusiasm continues to fuel his dreams.
Johnson’s first feature film that he co-wrote and co-directed, “Missing,” opened in theaters on Jan. 20, a full-circle moment since graduating from the University of Southern California in 2013.
“The premiere is this week, and it’s already been nonstop. We’re working on the home video,” Johnson said from his office in Los Angeles two weeks ago. “We’re going to be doing the Blu-Ray commentary. I think we’ll be pulling a series of all-nighters.”
Excited that his parents, Bob and Sandy, were flying out for the red carpet, Johnson was looking forward to watching the film with them on the big screen. The family memories of movie going together run deep.
“My parents and I love going to the theater to see movies. I really want people to see this in theaters,” said Johnson, who graduated from Kirkwood High School in 2009. “This is a new experience for me. It’s been a three-year process, and I’m really excited.”
Johnson has toiled in the industry, mainly as an editor and cinematographer, since college graduation. In fact, it was editing and directing virtual cinematography on the 2018 sleeper hit “Searching,” that led to scripting and directing “Missing” with colleague Will Merrick. The latest film isn’t exactly a sequel, but the second film in the “Searching” franchise.
Johnson said he loves the entire movie-making process, but his philosophy is to focus on the story.
“It’s all about the story, first and foremost. That was engrained in us at USC,” he said. “The special effects, that all follows. I love telling tropes in new ways.”
“Missing” is a mystery thriller that will make viewers wonder how well they know those closest to them. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape.
Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try to find her mother before it’s too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers. When June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.
Johnson, along with co-director Merrick, and producers Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, have been a tight-knit group collaborating on films together. Ohanian and Chaganty, who
were the writers for “Searching,” came up with the story for “Missing.” Chaganty directed it, too.
“We trust each other,” Johnson said. “We’re all really great friends. We have different sensibilities, but we understand each other’s instincts. Aneesh and Sev are both really great with stories — with twist and turns.”
Johnson discussed the painstaking process of filmmaking, especially how labor-intensive it is.
“This film is very technical, so it’s been a painstakingly slow process. It’s almost like an animated film because of the after-effects. We created so much from scratch for this. Never underestimate how difficult it is to make a movie,” he said.
“But I love every part of filmmaking,” he added. “I enjoy learning new things.”
Working with the talent is one aspect that was new to him, but one he says was a total delight. He said the cast of Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney and Nia Long was a dream team.
“I was fortunate to have this cast. I could not have asked for a better cast. We were very lucky,” Johnson said. “It was a challenge for actors at every stage, and because it’s a non-traditional film, the actors had to work on screen without a screen partner. They had faith in us and faith in the process.”
Johnson said Reid has a depth to her that people who watched “Euphoria” may not have seen.
“She is really bright, and Nia is a legend, and I really respect her. She came so prepared. She was one of the bright spots of making this,” he said.
Kirkwood Roots
Johnson is proud of his Kirkwood roots, and of the support he received from teachers during his years at Kirkwood High School.
“Kirkwood is really a supportive school for the arts,” he said. “The English teachers introduced me to great movies early on, and I started to learn about style.
“Kelly Schnider at Kirkwood High is so supportive and creative,” he added.
Johnson embraced theater at a young age. As a “Muny Teen,” he performed on stage at the famous outdoor theater in St. Louis’ Forest Park. He also was involved in the Kirkwood Theater Guild, Shrewsbury youth theater, Shooting Star Productions and others.
Johnson said being in the cast of “Les Miserables” with Shooting Star Productions, a St. Louis youth theater company, was one of the highlights of his younger years.
Johnson said he believes his theater background has helped him with editing and other film aspects.
“I love the craft of acting. You allow yourself to be very vulnerable and honest and in the moment,” he said. “It’s a unique situation. I like piecing it together for a movie. It’s a fun experience.”
Although he can’t share what’s next just yet, Johnson’s enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.
“I really love doing this, and I love Kirkwood, and all that prepared me for now,” he said.