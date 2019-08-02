Hollyberry Catering, 10037 Manchester Road in Warson Woods, continues celebrating its 20th year in business.
CEO and founder of Hollyberry Catering, Holly Cunningham, said her company has been voted “Favorite St. Louis Caterer” by the readers of Sauce Magazine for eight consecutive years.
To mark the anniversary, 20 individuals and/or families were selected to receive a week’s worth of free, healthy meals prepared by the Nourish by Hollyberry staff and delivered right to their door.
In addition, customers who say “Happy 20th Anniversary!” when they book an event with Hollyberry Catering will receive complimentary champagne for up to 20 guests. The offer is good for full-service events booked through August 2019.
“Our anniversary gives us an excellent opportunity to show our gratitude for our loyal customer base and utilize our skills to help those in need,” Cunningham said.