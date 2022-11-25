The holidays have arrived right on scheduled at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, and there’s plenty of things to do for visitors of all ages.
Holiday Train Displays
The E. Desmond Lee and Macy’s Holiday Train displays are open Nov. 25, through Dec. 30. See the region’s largest indoor holiday train displays during regular museum hours.
Meet Santa’s Reindeer
Meet live reindeer Nov. 25 and Dec. 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 17.
Santa Arrives By Helicopter
Santa arrives by helicopter on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. — weather permitting. Visit with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, 26 and 27, and Dec. 3 and 10; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 18.
Holly Jolly Trolley
Take a ride on the Holly Jolly Trolley on Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Nov. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dec. 1 through 18, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Dec. 19 through 30, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can also take a ride on the miniature train all through November and in late December.
Meet Fredbird & Louis
Meet Fredbird, mascot of the St. Louis Cardinals on Dec. 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and meet St. Louis Blues mascot Louie on Dec. 10, from noon to 1 p.m.
Crafts For Kids
Enjoy crafts at the Major Lee Berra Creation Station for $3 each Wednesday through Friday at 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.
Holiday Hours
Now through Dec. 30, the museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, plus Dec. 19, 20, 26 and 27. The museum is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Visit tnmot.org for information, detailed schedules and more.