The holidays have arrived right on schedule at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road.
The E. Desmond Lee and Macy’s Holiday Train displays are open now through Dec. 30. See the region’s largest indoor holiday train displays during regular museum hours.
Meet live reindeer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10; and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Meet Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.
Take a ride on the Holly Jolly Trolley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 18, Thursday through Sunday; and Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19-30. Visitors can also take a ride on the miniature train in late December.
Kids can enjoy crafts at the Major Lee Berra Creation Station for $3 each Wednesday through Friday at 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45 a.m.
Now through Dec. 30, museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, plus Dec. 19, 20, 26 and 27. The museum is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.