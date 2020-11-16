This year’s Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers will find holiday fashions, decorating ideas and specials at participating Downtown Kirkwood boutiques and specialty stores.
Stroll around downtown Kirkwood exploring the shops, enjoying the festivities and visiting one of the locally-owned restaurants for a snack or meal.
Participating merchants include:
• Blush, 159 W. Argonne
• Checkered Cottage, 135 W. Jefferson
• Chocolate, Chocolate, Chocolate, 112 N. Kirkwood
• Christopher’s, 127 E. Argonne
• Clay & Cotton, 113 N. Kirkwood
• Cornucopia, 107 N. Kirkwood
• Down by the Station, 150 W. Argonne
• Head to Toe Dancewear, 200 W. Argonne
• Junior League of St. Louis, 106 N. Kirkwood
• Lass & Laddie, 161 W. Jefferson
• Mark Anthony Gifts, 121 N. Kirkwood
• Mike Duffy’s, 124 W. Jefferson
• MOD ON TREND, 110 N. Clay
• Naturally Inspired Gifts, 110 N. Kirkwood
• O.K. Hatchery, 115 E. Argonne
• Paperdolls, 110 E. Jefferson
• ReclaimRenew, 113 W. Argonne
• Summit Produce: Christmas Tree Lot and Gingerbread Shoppe, 150 E. Argonne
For more information, call the Downtown Kirkwood office at 314-822-0084 or email info@downtownkirkwood.com.