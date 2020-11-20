This year’s Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shoppers will find holiday fashions, decorating ideas and specials at participating Downtown Kirkwood boutiques and specialty stores.
Stroll around downtown Kirkwood exploring the shops, enjoying the festivities and visiting one of the locally-owned restaurants for a snack or meal. Everyone is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information about the event or participating shops, call the
Downtown Kirkwood office at 314-822-0084 or email info@downtownkirkwood.com.