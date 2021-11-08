Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is in need of volunteers for the holiday season. Many opportunities are available for the food pantry, fundraising, communications, data entry, and grounds and maintenance.
Call 314-961-5082 or email wrhm@wrhm.org for more information.
Webster-Rock Hill Ministries is also looking for donors for the Thanksgiving Basket and Adopt-A-Family 2021 programs. Each year, the organization brightens the holidays for over 125 families facing financial challenges through these programs. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/sae65fmb.