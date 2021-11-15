Holiday happiness is always on track at the National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road. Visit the museum Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, to experience fun seasonal activities for the whole family.
• E. Desmond Lee Holiday Train Exhibit — included with admission. Check out the region’s largest indoor holiday train display.
• Miniature Train Rides — $5, Nov. 1 to Dec. 31. Visit tnmot.org for a complete list of dates and times.
• Museum Tours — Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.
• Santa Arrives by Helicopter — Nov. 27, 10 a.m., weather permitting.
• Santa Claus Visits — included with admission. Limited dates. Visit tnmot.org for a complete list of dates and times.
• Live Reindeer — included with admission. Limited dates. Visit tnmot.org for a complete list of dates and times.
• Boxcar Boutique Gift Shop — Fridays, Dec. 3 and 10.
• Creation Station — $2, first come, first served. Visit tnmot.org for a complete list of dates and times.
• Ride the Holly Jolly Trolley — included with admission. Visit tnmot.org for a complete list of dates and times.