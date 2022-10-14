The Webster-Kirkwood Times is soliciting recipes for publication in the annual Holiday Gift and Recipe Guide to be published on Nov. 18.
Baking temperatures, cooking times or other instructions should be as complete and detailed as necessary for a successful result. Recipes submitted need to include the name, address, phone number and, if applicable, the email address of the sender. Only the name of the person submitting the recipe and his or her town will be published.
Send recipes and photos by Tuesday, Nov. 8, to Webster-Kirkwood Times, 122 W. Lockwood Ave., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, Missouri, 63119. Recipes and photos may also be emailed to advertising@timesnewspapers.com.