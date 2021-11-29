The Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department is hosting several activities this holiday season.
Blackburn Park Candy Cane Hunt
Santa’s reindeer will be busy dropping candy canes in Blackburn Park on Saturday, Dec. 11. Come at 9:30 a.m. to decorate a holiday bag, the hunt begins at 10 a.m. Some candy canes will have special prizes attached. Cost is $5 for residents, $7 for non-residents.
Santa’s Special Delivery Home Candy Cane Hunt
Sign up to have Santa’s helpers bring the candy cane hunt to your house! Elves will hide a dozen candy canes in the front yard on the date selected and will leave behind a goodie bag for kids. Cost is $20. Webster Groves residents only.
Santa Porch Visits
The Webster Parks and Recreation Department has agreed to assist Santa in making pre-holiday rounds. Bundle up and wait outside your house for a porch visit from Santa. Times are available for Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. Cost is $30. Webster Groves residents only.
Sign Up
To sign up for any of these activities, visit the parks and recreation catalogue at https://tinyurl.com/4ky6cwze.