The National Museum of Transportation is hosting several holiday activities for the whole family through Jan. 2.
The museum, located at 2933 Barrett Station Road, offers the following:
• Santa Claus Visits. Santa will visit the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19 (included with admission).
• Live Reindeer. Reindeer will be at the museum from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 (included with admission).
• E. Desmond Lee Holiday Train Exhibit. Check out the region’s largest indoor holiday train display every day the museum is open (included with admission).
• Miniature Train Rides. Take a ride on the miniature train, weather permitting. The train runs from 9:20 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Cost is $5.
• The Holly Jolly Trolley. Take a ride on the trolley from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting (included with admission).
• Creation Station. Kids and parents can explore this hands-on learning environment dedicated to introducing children ages 5 and younger to the various modes of transportation. Time slots are available at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30. First come, first served. Cost is $2. (Entire party must be present to purchase tickets.)
Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, plus Dec. 20, 21, 27 and 28. The museum is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and first responders, and $5 for children ages 3-11.
For more information and a complete list of holiday activities, dates and times, call (314)965-6212 or visit tnmot.org.