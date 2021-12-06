Celebrate the magic of the holidays the entire month of December at The Magic House with the museum’s Holiday Magic experience. Families can enjoy expanded hours, festive decorations, added outdoor experiences and the opportunity to visit with Santa in his sleigh.
Dec. 1-31, visit The Magic House for:
• A life-size Gingerbread Village where kids make pretend cookies, decorate gingerbread characters and play gingerbread games.
• The Winter Wonder Maze, where visitors can find their way under twinkling lights, surrounded by evergreens.
• The Snowball Carnival in the museum’s front play garden, where visitors can enjoy a variety of snowball-themed carnival games.
• The Snowflake Studio, where kids can create unique, snow-themed art projects all month long, including beautiful paper lace snowflakes, snowflake ornaments and suncatcher snowflakes.
• Story Time with Mrs. Claus each morning Tuesday through Thursday as part of the morning Toddler Tinker Time program at 9:30 a.m., and then during regular public hours at noon. Reservations are required for Toddler Tinker Time.
• Magical Nights, a private evening time to enjoy the twinkling light display after dark, story time with Mrs. Claus, cookies and milk, plus photos with Santa in his socially-distanced sleigh. Magical Nights will take place on select nights in December, reservations are required for this limited capacity event.
• Visit with Santa on weekends. Hosted outside under the museum’s holiday transformed pavilion, families will be invited to board Santa’s sleigh, share their letters with Santa through a special mail slot and take photos with Santa. Reservation required. Each reservation also includes admission to the Gingerbread Village experience.
Holiday Magic will take place at The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, from Dec. 1-31. Reservations are encouraged for regular visits and required for additional activities.
For more information or to make reservations, visit magichouse.org/HolidayMagic