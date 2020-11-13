Grant’s Farm will host a Holiday Fun Drive-Thru Experience on Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. Reservations are required and spots are limited.
Turn on the radio and twinkle into the night while driving through an exclusive lights display. Participants will kick off the scenic drive with a view of Inspiration Hill, complete with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales looking down from a distance.
Next, cars will enter the Tiergarten decorated as Gingerbread Village and view a wide range of animals from Cheviot sheep to yak, camels and llamas. Even Deer Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland.
Upon entry, vehicles with children will receive a complimentary bag of festive goodies provided by the Storybook Sweets gift shop. Guests may also purchase a Family “Fa-La-La” Bundle, which includes a photo, beverages, snacks and merchandise for the kids. The experience takes roughly 30 minutes to complete. Cars may arrive at any time in their designated 1.5 hour time block.
This experience will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, but will be offered Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23, as well as Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-30.
Visit grantsfarm.com for more information, rules and reservations.