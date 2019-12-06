The Mitrata-Nepal Foundation for Children will host its 2019 Holiday Bazaar and Jazz Jam on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Masonic Lodge, 12 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
The annual holiday bazaar will feature handmade textiles, semi-precious stone jewelry and a variety of handcrafted items from Nepal. Felt and paper mache ornaments, stuff animals, mittens, scarves, hats, bowls, bags and more. All items were personally selected from fair trade artisans in Kathmandu.
The Balkan Treat Box food truck will be parked outside at the Masonic Lodge both days for holiday shoppers who want to grab a bite to eat.
Admission is a suggested donation of $5, with all proceeds benefiting the Mitrata-Nepal Foundation for Children.
The foundation is a small grassroots non-profit that provides education, housing, nutrition, medical care and clothing for more than 120 Nepali children.
For more information about the Holiday Bazaar and Jazz Jam or the Mitrata-Nepal Foundation for Children, visit www.mitrata.org or the “Mitrata Nepal” Facebook page.