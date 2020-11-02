Doug Mersman writes in his “From the Right” column (Oct. 16 issue) that he will endeavor “to briefly discuss why I believe what I do” because he thinks Democrats do not understand the perspective of Republicans.
Mr. Mersman fails to consider that perhaps Democrats living in Missouri understand a Republican political perspective all too well — especially when it comes to health care. We know that Missouri’s Republican attorney general has joined the Trump administration and 17 other Republican attorneys general in a lawsuit that aims to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, which was based on Republican Mitt Romney’s market-based health care plan but then abandoned by Republican politicians simply because it was passed by a Democrat. We know that the Republican supermajority in the state legislature and our Republican governor sought to block Medicaid expansion. We know that over the past four years, the Republican “polarizing president” has broken his promises by utterly failing to propose his own health care plan.
Mr. Mersman floats several health care ideas he finds promising, but he does not connect them to any current Republican leader or policy. Until he can detail a clear pathway for the Republican Party to enact his proposals, these ideas will amount to little more than wishful thinking. As a Democrat, I can be friendly to my Republican neighbors while still holding Republican politicians accountable for their record.
Tess Thompson
Webster Groves