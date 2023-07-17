Caroline Maury wrote (Mailbag, June 30) to voice her grief and frustration about seeing signs posted in the area advertising a gun show while gun violence in this country and our region is already completely out of control.
I felt exactly the same anger and helplessness she expressed feeling when I saw them.
I want to say so much and scream and spout statistics and win arguments with witty and serious statements that prove how devastating our lack of gun control is in this country is! But those statements and comparisons to other first-world countries and horrendous daily counts of mass murders have already been said time and again.
This isn’t a debate that can be won by presenting facts. Our legislators are simply shrugging their shoulders and hoping that some distraction takes over the news cycle before they even have to invoke “thoughts and prayers” any more. They are not even trying.
Please! I implore you — especially if you are a proud gun owner — to hold your legislators accountable or vote them out of office because surely your love of sport is not worth the life of another child. The Second Amendment and gun control can coexist and make all our lives much safer.
I am writing this letter on our nation’s Independence Day. There are so many things I love about this country, but I am ashamed and embarrassed by our lack of action to stop gun violence.
Caroline, and anyone else who agrees, next time we see those signs, let’s rip them out of the ground and throw them out!
Beth Connolly
Rock Hill